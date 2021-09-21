CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert: cold front brings in much cooler air

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - We are watching a cold front move the area this evening. Ahead of this front we saw a few scattered showers and storms. Behind the front we are still seeing a few isolated showers but much cooler air is moving in. Clouds and isolated showers will hang around...

