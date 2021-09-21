CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Kosovo-Serbia border blocked by protesters amid tensions

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRISTINA – The Kosovo-Serbia border was blocked again Tuesday by ethnic Kosovo Serbs protesting a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. The traffic chaos raised fears that it may unleash much deeper tensions between the two Balkan neighbors. Serbia doesn’t recognize...

