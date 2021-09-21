CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

Bowling, axe throwing, or a movie? Dinner has gotten more interesting

Wicked Local
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes dinner at a nice restaurant just isn't enough. Sometimes, grabbing a bite to eat just leaves you hungry for more. Enter “experiential dining.” As more and more restaurants open for business in the region, it gets harder to get your hamburger to stand out from the competition. In response, more and more restaurants are adding experiences and entertainments to create buzz and generate excitement, giving "dinner and a movie,' a whole new appeal.

