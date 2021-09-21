Prairie Village extends mask mandate through October 31

The Prairie Village City Council voted 11-1 Monday night to extend the city's mask mandate through Oct. 31.

The city's current mandate was set to expire on Sept. 30.

The ordinance requires everyone over the age of five to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.

The ordinance includes exceptions for churches, synagogues or other places of worship; as well as schools and government facilities not owned by the City of Prairie Village.

Businesses that require proof of vaccination from every person entering their establishment, regardless of age, are also exempt.

