CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

La Palma volcano news: Thousands evacuated as eruption sparks toxic gas fears

By Daniel Keane
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfVDu_0c2uBLe400

At least 10,000 people may have to be evacuated after a volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, as authorities warned lava flowing into the sea could release toxic gas.

Over 160 homes have been destroyed since the eruption with some 6,000 people ordered to leave their homes in villages close to the volcano.

Lava streaming from the volcano is now close to reaching the sea, sparking concerns the flow could mix with saltwater to produce “explosions and the emission of toxic gases”, according to the crisis team at the Canary Islands Volcano Emergency Plan (Pevolca).

Experts have warned that a large explosion of water steam could be triggered once the lava tongue, which has a temperature of more than 1,000C, makes contact with the sea.

The steam plume resulting from the explosion could cause hydrochloric acid and small volcanic glass particles to fall, though it is unclear when this will happen.

Meanwhile, some 360 tourists were evacuated following the eruption and taken to the nearby island of Tenerife by boat on Monday, a spokesperson for ferry operator Fred Olsen said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Strong earthquake swarm under Cumbre Vieja volcano, Canary Islands

A strong earthquake swarm started under Cumbre Vieja volcano, La Palma, Canary Islands at 03:18 UTC on September 11, 2021. From the beginning of the seismic series until 08:00 UTC on September 13, a total of 1 570 earthquakes have been detected, of which 354 were located. 315 earthquakes have been detected (90 located) to 17:45 UTC on September 12.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Olsen
BBC

Canary Islands: Firefighters retreat as volcano intensifies

Firefighters on the Spanish Island of La Palma have retreated due to intensifying volcanic explosions. The Cumbre Vieja volcano started erupting on Sunday with thousands evacuated and more than 350 homes destroyed. On Friday, authorities in three more towns told residents to evacuate. A thick plume of smoke now extends...
WORLD
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava flows into swimming pool, vaporising it instantly

Drone footage shows the moment 1,000°C lava pours into a swimming pool on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, where volcanic eruptions have forced thousands of residents to evacuate. The pool’s water boils as the black molten lava seeps in, sending a huge plume of steam billowing into the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#La Palma#Explosions#Sparks#Eruption#Spanish
Washington Post

Here’s the latest on the erupting volcano in La Palma

A massive eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the northeast Atlantic island of La Palma has spurred evacuations, injected gases and ash high into the sky, and brought about an explosive social media firestorm. La Palma is in the Canary Islands, a part of Spain, and is home to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened Sunday and authorities allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes, as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.The closure led to long lines at the island's port to catch ferries off the island.The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on Sept. 19.The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties.Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.Three rivers of lava slithering down a hillside on the western side of the island have destroyed 461 buildings, including homes, and covered 212 hectares (more than 520 acres) of countryside, according to a European Union monitoring system.This month’s eruption is the first on La Palma since 1971.
WORLD
Reuters

Airport closed as La Palma volcano eruption intensifies

LA PALMA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Volcanic explosions spewed red hot lava high into the air on La Palma on Saturday as a new emission vent opened, forcing the small Spanish island to close its airport and causing long queues for boats off the island. The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava rivers flowing towards sea spark toxic gas fears amid constant earthquakes and tremors

Streams of volcanic lava have continued to create paths of destruction on the island of La Palma as they cascade towards the sea.The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon after locals endured more than 20,000 tremors since 11 September.The eruption, on one of the Spanish Canary Islands, situated off the coast of Morocco, is the first time in 50 years that the Cumbre Vieja has spewed lava.Fountains of lava reached heights of up to 5,000 feet – nearly twice that of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper – the National Geographic said.Since the volcano opened up, rivers of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town

A church on the island of La Palma has collapsed after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque. The dramatic footage, captured by TV Canarias, shows a cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower, which crumbles to the floor. Firefighters had tried to save the church by...
The Independent

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished.Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19.“The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said...
WORLD
The Independent

Will the volcano eruption in La Palma affect my holiday?

A volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon on La Palma in the Canary Islands, sending up spectacular sprays of lava and causing thousands to be evacuated from their homes. Mount Cumbre Vieja is set in a national park of the same name in the south of the island, which lies 133 miles west of Tenerife.
WORLD
IFLScience

5,000 People Evacuated As Lava From La Palma Volcano Eruption Destroys Homes

A furiously spurting volcano on La Palma, Canary Islands, has led to mass evacuations of thousands of people and the destruction of dozens of buildings. The Cumbre Vieja ("Old Summit") volcano began oozing lava just after 3 pm on September 19 in the sparsely populated Cabeza de Vaca area, Spanish newspaper El País reports. Within just a few hours, the situation soured as the volcano’s eruption started to threaten multiple municipalities that are home to around 35,000 people. By 5 pm, authorities raised the emergency level to red as the Civil Guard evacuated some 5,000 people from their homes.
PEDRO SÁNCHEZ
Marietta Daily Journal

Flights to La Palma disrupted due to volcano eruption

MADRID — Commercial flights to the Spanish island of La Palma were disrupted on Saturday due to large amounts of volcanic ash, amid an ongoing volcanic eruption that began last week. Flights to the neighboring islands of Tenerife and La Gomera resumed, however, Binter airline said on Twitter. Ferries from...
JOURNALISM
The Independent

The Independent

259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy