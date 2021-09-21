CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, WI

University Faculty committee on Budgets and Financial planning passes unanimously

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University Faculty Committee on Budgets and Financial Planning was unanimously approved by the University Academic Senate at their Sept. 20 meeting. After a year long battle between administration and Marquette community members, that resulted in a series of protests, over faculty input surrounding the university budget. This is a step towards achieving shared governance. In this case, shared governance means meaningful faculty input on how the university budget will affect academic affairs.

