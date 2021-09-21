University Faculty committee on Budgets and Financial planning passes unanimously

Sonoma State University has a steadily growing budget deficit. As of 2021-22, according to the budget report, the deficit is $11-22 million. The school has faced the COVID-19 pandemic and decreasing enrollment in the last few years, which are both contributors to lowering funds, but it would be ignorant to assume that a deficit this large is strictly the result of lowering enrollment and the pandemic. There is a structural issue when it comes to funding at Sonoma State that has led to a continually increasing deficit, which has been growing since well before the pandemic started.

