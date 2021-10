NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new public health outreach agency. The new agency will be called the New York City Public Health Corps. The PHC is tasked with increasing access to primary care services, providing counseling about diabetes and depression, and assisting patients with meeting health goals. Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Daily COVID Briefing — “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what public health can look like in New York City,” New York City health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. “The future of public health in our city must be led by the people who are most affected and who know the communities that they serve.” The new agency will utilize personnel from the city’s test and trace corps.

