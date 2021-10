Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for Week 4 games ... Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg: It’s the 12th Milk Jug traveling trophy game, and L-S must be geared up to stop the Golden Mules’ rugged rushing attack, which hammered out 390 yards last week in a 42-0 win over Muhlenberg. QB Brody Mellinger was the catalyst with 178 yards and four TD keepers, including a snazzy 96-yard TD bolt. L-S LB Jackson Heeter had a big game last week against Conestoga Valley with eight tackles and a sack in a 19-0 win over the Buckskins. The Pioneers’ D is giving up 262 yards a game — and has pitched back-to-back shutouts — and Heeter and that crew must come up big in the run-stopping department against the Mules if they want to retain the Milk Jug.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO