EDITORIAL: Food insecurity persists on, near campus

Marquette University must make more efforts to ensure that students and members of the Milwaukee community have access to affordable and healthy food options near campus. Hunger and access to food is a pressing issue in the United States. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, someone experiencing food insecurity, or very low food security has “… multiple indications of disrupted eating patterns and reduced food intake.” Additionally, according to the USDA’s 2020 “Household Food Insecurity in the United States” report, 38 million Americans experienced hunger last year.