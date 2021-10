GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested Tuesday, September 21 after a home invasion, burglary, robbery, and kidnapping in the City of Geneva. According to Geneva police, an unnamed victim was kidnapped, held at gunpoint, and tortured Monday, September 20 night. Investigators say that victim was punched and kicked in the face and torso, beaten with belts and cords, and burned with a hot knife.