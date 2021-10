6-2 is pretty much the expected season record at this point of things for Marquette volleyball. You could argue that it’s a little bit better than expected since MU beat a Hawaii team that was receiving top 25 votes on their floor in the opening weekend of the season. That’s not a shocker win, but if you think that maybe UH and MU are approximately in the same place in the volleyball universe, then maybe it was only 50/50 that the Golden Eagles got that win in the first place.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO