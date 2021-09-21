TIFF 2021: Aloners Review

Towards the beginning of “Ali & Ava,” one can see a horse-drawn carriage heading into Bradford, a working class city in West Yorkshire, England that has beauty all around being tucked in between the Pennine mountains if anyone had the time to look, though the daily grind for most requires keeping their head down. Clio Barnard, who first went there to investigate the tortured life of playwright Andrea Dunbar in “The Arbor,” had previously noted the discrepancy between the dilapidated conditions of a place that had seen better days and a community that had made their own fun when there was no cavalry coming to lift them up in her narrative debut “The Selfish Giant,” with horses still as common as cars in the streets and deployed on weekends for the equivalent of drag races. As she observed these enchanting scenes of young men finding the magic in what scant resources they had available to them, Barnard was able to work her own and the sight of a put-upon equine has never been more exciting than it is at the start of her latest film, hinting at what’s to come.

