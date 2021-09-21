CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFF 2021: Aloners Review

By Rachel Ho
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his directorial debut, Hong Sung-eun considers the Korean concept of “honjok”—people who choose to live on their own and limit their social interactions. Aloners explores the difference between isolation as a result of grief and depression, and self-imposed separation out of mere preference. A quiet film that touches on issues beyond social constructs seamlessly, it creates an interesting and engaging narrative.

