Orlando, FL

2 tropical storms, 2 disturbances brewing in the Atlantic

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
Tropics (National Hurricane Center)

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are two tropical storms and two disturbances in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Peter remains disorganized and is passing to the north of the Virgin Islands.

The storm is forecast to pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph, with higher gusts.

Weather officials said Peter will slowly weaken over the next few days.

Meteorologists are also monitoring Tropical Storm Rose.

Rose is beginning to weaken.

The storm’s winds have decreased to 45 mph, with higher gusts.

Forecasters believe Rose will continue to slowly weaken over the next few days.

There are two other disturbances in the Atlantic.

The first has a good chance of becoming the next named storm, which is Sam.

Showers and thunderstorms near the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show some signs of organization, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said it believes the storm could develop into a tropical depression later this week.

It has an 80% chance of development over the next five days.

Another system, which was the remnants of Odette, is being monitored several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland.

The storm could become a subtropical storm over the next few days.

It has a 30% chance of developing over the next five days.

#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Atlantic#Extreme Weather
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

