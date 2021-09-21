CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden set to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to deliver his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly since taking office, where he’s expected to present his long-term vision for the global community, defend the withdrawal from Afghanistan and emphasize the importance of reestablishing alliances. Biden’s appearance at the assembly...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#World Leaders#The General Assembly#The Assembly#The Un General Assembly#French#Afghan#American#White House#Unga#Australian#Indian#Japanese#Cnn
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Joint Chiefs chairman: Afghan war was ‘strategic failure,’ troops should have stayed to prevent Taliban takeover

The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Washington Examiner

Liar in chief: Top generals refute Biden’s claims regarding US troops in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is the liar-in-chief. In August, Biden said in an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that “no one that he can recall” advised him to keep some U.S. troops in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, a little over five weeks after Biden’s claim, top U.S. generals testified under oath that they recommended to Biden to keep some troops in Afghanistan. If true, this is just the latest lie Biden has said since becoming president.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy