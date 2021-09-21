Master of Puppets Pulling the Strings at The Clemente

Many of us grew up in Mr. Rogers’ Land of Make Believe, down at Fraggle Rock, and in the stage office of Kermit the Frog. From the comfort of our living rooms, we became privy to colorful, captivating worlds. Worlds that fashioned imaginative eagerness to see the inside of Oscar the Grouch’s trashcan, or the desire to take a trip into King Friday’s castle. It didn’t matter that the puppets didn’t move as humans. Their mouths only flapped up and down, or sometimes not at all, but that was okay. Because even from a young age, there was a subconscious understanding between the viewer and the creator that puppetry is not a sum of its parts, it’s the experience as a whole that makes the magic.