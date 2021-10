Lorraine B. Miller of 302 Hibbard Roads, Horseheads, NY, formerly of Pine City, NY, passed peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital on Friday, Sept. 17. A longtime resident of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Lorraine and her husband Roy had six sons. For many years she was a singer/bass player in the Miller Family Band, which performed around the area, most notably Miller’s Tavern in Granville, PA. She was well known for her yodeling.