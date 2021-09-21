CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC BIZ: Claverack officials look back on challenges, success, share excitement for future in annual meeting

By MATT HICKS Editor-in-Chief
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYSOX TOWNSHIP – Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative Board Chairman Charles Bullock reported that the provider is “stronger than ever and ready to provide a brighter future for our members.”. Bullock’s comments came as part of the co-op’s annual meeting held virtually...

www.thedailyreview.com

