BC BIZ: Claverack officials look back on challenges, success, share excitement for future in annual meeting

JUPITER, FL – September 21, 2021 – On Friday, September 10, Futures Recovery Healthcare will kick-off its annual Jupiter Recovery Day. Jupiter Recovery Day is an annual event that honors and celebrates recovery from mental health and substance use disorders in the local community by bringing everyone together. The event will take place over three days, September 10, and 24-25. “The idea of Jupiter Recovery Day is to bring local businesses and community members together in the name of recovery; to highlight that recovery from mental health and substance use disorders is possible and there are many living happy, healthy, and sober in this community. They are parents, employees, business owners, philanthropists, students. It’s important that we all come together in the hopes that the unified message spreads to the many in the Jupiter area who still need hope and encouragement to recover.” Says Laura Kunz, Outreach & Community Liaison of Futures Recovery Healthcare.

