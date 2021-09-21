Why visit Newport, RI? Fulbright scholars explain their desire to study at Salve Regina

NEWPORT — Two women, one from France and the other from Argentina, are both teaching and studying this year at Salve Regina University under the Fulbright program. Led by the United States government in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide, the Fulbright program, according to its website, "offers international educational and cultural exchange programs for passionate and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach or pursue important research and professional projects."