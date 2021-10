MAINE, USA — Maine is expecting to welcome between 67 and 100 Afghan evacuees, beginning as soon as this week, according to Catholic Charities Maine. CCM Immigration and Refugee Services is the lead agency supporting Afghan evacuees coming to the state through the Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program. The program is coordinated through the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM). The program was created by the federal government to assist with the resettlement of people from Afghanistan here in the U.S.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO