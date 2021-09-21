CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere Among Stars Urging World Leaders to Give COVID Vaccines to Developing Countries

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPGNN_0c2u7cH000

Eva Longoria , Anne Hathaway , Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries.

On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more than 70 signatures from prominent entertainment industry figures, including Julianna Margulies, Sarah Silverman, Edward James Olmos, Joel McHale, Debra Messing, Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn. The goal is to provide enough innoculations to vaccines to immunize 70% of the global population by mid-2022.

“COVID-19 is now a man-made pandemic of apathy,” the letter opens. “Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions.

“We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer,” the letter continues.

The public advocacy effort comes as the United Nations’ general assembly is in session, and just ahead of the COVID-19 summit that Joe Biden will host on Sept. 22. The mid-2022 goal comes from a recommendation issued by the World Health Organization on Sept. 8. CARE focuses not only on the importance of vaccination, but the problem of vaccine equity, highlighting disparities between different nations using specific statistics.

The rest of the letter points out the different areas leaders will need to invest in to achieve this goal, namely last-mile delivery systems, public education and frontline healthcare workers.

Iman, the Somali-American supermodel who is a global advocate for CARE, said that the “despite billions of vaccine doses being produced, only a small fraction is reaching the world’s most vulnerable communities,” in line with the fact that many doses of the vaccine have gone to waste, which the letter points out. “We need our leaders to redouble their efforts to ensure that the vaccines make it into the arms of the people who are being left behind.”

Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE U.S., concurred: “We welcome President Biden’s invitation to ask international organizations, business, philanthropic and non-governmental leaders to come together to commit to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. We stand ready to help, but also hope that the world’s leaders will listen and respond with resources and action. Leaders need to focus on a central issue at the center of our global response — last-mile delivery. We can save millions of lives— and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources required to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.”

Read the full letter at CARE.org .

Comments / 418

Joe
9d ago

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed.

Reply(111)
163
Julie Marie
9d ago

Why don’t these empty headed Hollywood mouth pieces keep their pie holes shut? So sick of all of them. If they want vaccines fir other countries, they can buy them and ship them.

Reply(7)
78
Subaru
9d ago

why in the world would these people get involved? and they take ivermectin and hcq....I mean seriously what are you trying to promote?

Reply(13)
34
Related
FASHION Magazine |

Eva Longoria on Representation in Beauty and Film

Eva Longoria has achieved representation on her own terms. The multi-hyphenate’s career trajectory took her from a starring role in Desperate Housewives to working behind the scenes as a director and producer to starting her own production company to see hire more women and people of colour in Hollywood. Add her philanthropy work, ambassador role for L’Oréal Paris, and her most recent venture as the co-founder of Casa del Sol, a newly launched tequila brand, and suffice to say she’s extremely busy.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now." "None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."
PUBLIC HEALTH
southernillinoisnow.com

Hollywood celebs urge world leaders to end COVID-19 pandemic

Seventy Hollywood celebrities, including Anne Hathaway, Ciara and Debbie Allen, have signed an open letter to world leaders, urging them to help stymie the spread of COVID-19. Other signatories include Jordana Brewster, Connie Britton, Yvette Nicole Brown, Peter Dinklage, Annie Lennox, Joel McHale, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Edward James Olmos and Michelle Williams.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Nunn
Person
Edward James Olmos
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Iman
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Bellamy Young
Person
Julianna Margulies
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Anne Hathaway
Footwear News

Eva Longoria’s Boss-Approved Peachy Suit and Gold Platform Heels Elevate Business Attire

Eva Longoria makes a statement on her Instagram with a boss-approved business attire. To welcome a new week, the actress wore a peachy two-piece outfit and white top with a modern twist. The suit featured high-waisted palazzo pants with a side pocket and floor-length hem, as well as a matching oversized blazer with a structured silhouette. To elevate her professional ensemble, Longoria paired the suit with gold platform heels which appeared to be over 4-inches tall. The “Desperate Housewives” actress knows how to keep it classy while juggling life and motherhood. Usually, you can find Longoria in business-casual looks with sneakers,...
RETAIL
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington could join an elite Oscar group with ninth acting nomination for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington, a man who needs no last name, could further cement his place in the history books at the Academy Awards in March. Already a two-time acting winner for his supporting turn in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” and as a leading man in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day” (2001), Washington is poised to nab yet another Oscar nomination this season, this time for his performance in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” If Washington is successful, he will become just the sixth man to receive at least nine acting nominations. He would...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#World Leaders#Covid Vaccines#The United Nations#Somali
Best Life

This TV Star Was Fired for Getting in "Unnecessary Fights," Executive Says

Fourteen years ago, what is now one of TV's longest-running shows endured a major scandal during its third season. In 2007, actor Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy after getting into a fight with a co-star and allegedly calling another co-star the f-slur. Washington, who played surgeon Preston Burke, and his former co-stars have spoken out about what happened many times since, but a new book shares more sides of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

British Actor Tanya Fear Missing In Hollywood As Concern Grows

A British actor who moved to Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy has been missing for several days, friends and associates say. The Los Angeles Police Department has completed a missing person’s report. Tanya Fear, whose credits include “Doctor Who” and “Kickass-2,” has “gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
metv.com

10 actors who played the same role as a kid and an adult

Some continued into spinoffs while others came back for reboots decades later. It can be hard for child actors to move past the characters that made them famous. Oftentimes, they leave Hollywood or transition to a job behind the camera. But some actors come back to the roles they played as youngsters, sometimes even playing them as adults for nearly as long as they did as kids!
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Despite her huge success,Barbara Walters regrets about not having more children and worried about the relationship with her adopted daughter

The former news anchor, TV host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She’s been honored with numerous awards during her impressive career, from a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Emmy Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is Ready for the Office in an Oversize Blazer, Skinny Jeans & See-Through Heels

Eva Longoria is making us (almost) want to go back into the office this week. The “Desperate Housewives” actress showed off her business-casual attire on Instagram last night, promoting her new tequila brand with flair. Longoria’s look layered a beige oversize blazer with a classic white tank top as well as mid-wash skinny jeans. “We got through Monday! Cheers! (Also can we make Tequila Tuesdays a thing?),” wrote Longoria in the caption as she sipped on her Casa del Sol tequila. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) On her feet, the actress donned a set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS LA

Mila Kunis, Judd Apatow Celebrate Opening Of New West LA Cancer Clinic, The Ellison Institute

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The stars were out on the red carpet Tuesday night, but it wasn’t for a movie premiere – it was for the opening of a new cancer clinic. The Ellison Institute celebrated its grand opening Tuesday night with a star-studded, red carpet event in the West LA area. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, Mila Kunis, Dr. David Agus, Lorna Luft, and Ashton Kutcher attend the grand opening of The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Stars like Mila Kunis, her husband...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uticaphoenix.net

Eva Longoria Talks Directing the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie and

Eva Longoria laughs when asked about the toughest challenge she faced when shooting “Flamin’ Hot,” her feature film directorial debut about Richard Montañez, the man largely credited with the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. “The New Mexico heat,” Longoria says of shooting for five months in the Southwestern state. “So...
MOVIES
toofab.com

How Christy Carlson Romano 'Lost' Princess Diaries to Anne Hathaway

"I do think it would have made my career if I would have got it." Christy Carlson Romano is recalling how she "lost" out on a big movie role in the early 2000s. In a video posted to her YouTube channel this week, the former Disney star detailed how she didn't get cast as the lead role of Princess Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 film "The Princess Diaries" -- the role which, of course, went to Anne Hathaway and launched her into stardom.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy