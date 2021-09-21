ICC targets emerging markets with new Australia streaming deal
By Jessie Sale
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has entered an agreement with Cricket Australia to broadcast the Australian cricket schedule on its recently launched ICC.tv platform, focusing on ‘upcoming’ markets such as Europe and Southeast Asia. The streaming will begin from tomorrow, 21 September – 12 October, followed by the 2021- 22...
We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
Indonesia has rallied behind a list of countries in expressing worry about an arms race in the Indo-Pacific region following Australia's announcement to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of the new trilateral security alliance with the United States and Britain. The Indonesian foreign ministry on Friday said it was "deeply concerned over the continuing arms race and power projection in the region".The foreign ministry called on Canberra to maintain its commitment to regional peace and stability. Australian prime minister Scott Morrison told ABC radio on Friday that Indonesia's government had been informed about the plans and he intended to...
A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now “a potential target for a nuclear strike” after launching the AUKUS pact with the US and UK to build nuclear-powered submarines. The Global Times, which is controlled by the party, issued the warning as the trilateral security...
An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region.
The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo.
"The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement.
It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
Australia could become the target of a nuclear strike by China following the security agreement with the US and UK which will lead to it acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.According to the Global Times, a newspaper viewed as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party in Beijing, Chinese military experts fear the vessels could be upgraded with a nuclear arsenal, despite assurances that they will only carry conventional weapons.Chinese military experts have supposedly warned of a potential strike on Australia, this was because, claims the Global Times, it would be relatively easy for Washington and London to equip the vessels with...
The 2 best teams of the 2021 AFL season, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, are set to battle it out in what's shaping as a dream grand final for footy fans. Melbourne have looked very much like the AFL's premier team all season, spending much of the year perched on top of the ladder. Victory will end a 57-year premiership drought, the longest current streak in the league.
These are tense times in Sri Lanka.
A European Union (EU) delegation arrived in the capital city of Colombo Monday to review what has become a source of additional stress for a nation already beleaguered by a shortage of foreign exchange reserves, and reeling under Covid-19 related challenges. Trade privileges linked to the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) have recently come under scrutiny by the EU for human rights violations.
This envoy comes at a key moment for Sri Lanka, which has been facing dipping foreign reserves leading to an alarming situation that Sri Lanka’s finance minister deemed a “dangerous foreign...
Canberra [Australia], September 30 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a necessary group to balance China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Talking about the defence military cooperation between Quad countries comprising of India, Australia, US and Japan, Morrison in an...
The Biden administration’s Pacific strategy will face a major test later this year when India makes good on a controversial $5 billion arms deal with Russia, an agreement that could trigger U.S. sanctions at a time when Washington is trying to pull India closer. The deal for five Russian-made S-400...
EuroLeague Basketball has announced a partnership that sees FreeSports as its official broadcasting channel for fans in the UK for 2021-22 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season. The collaboration, starting on September 30, means that FreeSports will show one EuroLeague Regular Season game per week and all of the Playoff and Final Four games.
Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.
The IOC said only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.
All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies.
The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.
Argentina's Rugby Championship clash with Australia was thrown into chaos Thursday with six players and two staff ruled out after breaching health orders with an unauthorised trip into New South Wales from Queensland state. "Sanzaar is very disappointed that such a breach has occurred given the clear rules that are in place to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, and compliance with all relevant health orders," it added.
