It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Mary Jane Slocum on Sept. 15, 2021. She was a beloved resident of Roaring Branch, PA. Mary Jane was the cherished wife and best friend of the late Ronnie Slocum. Loving mother of Mike (Kathy) Slocum and Alisha Ragan. Proud grandma to Shaina (Brent) Spencer, Chantel (Nick) Evertsen, Josh (Megan) Slocum, Gabe Ragan, and Zack (Sydney) Ragan. Mimi to Hannah Kendall, Olivia Kelley, Oaklee Ragan, Ava Evertsen, Harper and Saylor Slocum, and Levi Ragan. And special companion to Kenneth Harvey.