CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roaring Branch, PA

Mary Jane Slocum

By Spreading vaccine misinformation is dangerous, wrong
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Mary Jane Slocum on Sept. 15, 2021. She was a beloved resident of Roaring Branch, PA. Mary Jane was the cherished wife and best friend of the late Ronnie Slocum. Loving mother of Mike (Kathy) Slocum and Alisha Ragan. Proud grandma to Shaina (Brent) Spencer, Chantel (Nick) Evertsen, Josh (Megan) Slocum, Gabe Ragan, and Zack (Sydney) Ragan. Mimi to Hannah Kendall, Olivia Kelley, Oaklee Ragan, Ava Evertsen, Harper and Saylor Slocum, and Levi Ragan. And special companion to Kenneth Harvey.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roaring Branch, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Extended Family#The D H Keystone Market#Apple Orchard#The Ralston Store#Slocum S Meats And Deli

Comments / 0

Community Policy