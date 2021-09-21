Paddle, pedal, repeat: Mighty Mo, Katy Trail combine for grand adventure

Good times roll when the tunes are cranked up, kayaks are strapped to the car's roof and bikes are fastened tight to a rack in the back. It all adds up to a fine road trip, especially when the destination is a beautiful river ideal for floating and a scenic bike trail that follows it. Both are within easy reach on the northern edge of the Ozarks in the middle of Missouri. The wide and fast flowing Missouri River bisects the midsection of the Show Me State and is a paradise for canoe and kayak paddlers. Close beside it is the well known Katy Trail for bike riders and folks on foot.