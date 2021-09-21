CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss gold exports to India surged to 5-month high in August

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to India jumped to a five-month high in August while shipments to China fell, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

Switzerland is the world’s largest bullion refining centre and transit hub and its data give insight into global demand trends. China and India are the largest consumers of gold.

Swiss gold exports

In 2020, Swiss shipments to China and India plunged as the coronavirus spread, and exports to India fell again this year when the Delta variant of the virus took hold there.

Following are numbers for August and comparisons.

SWISS TRADE DATA (KG)

EXPORT (kg)

Aug-21 116,442

Jul-21 94,081

Aug-20 112,004

SHIPMENTS TO KEY MARKETS (KG)

To China To Hong Kong To India

Aug-21 18,200 2,085 70,294

Jul-21 20,000 6,129 36,502

Aug-20 10,000 0 20,163

* Source: Swiss customs. Data subject to revision by source.

