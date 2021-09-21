CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Jung says she will release “several singles” this year, leading up to a new album

By Puah Ziwei
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger and former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung says she is set to release new songs soon, in the lead-up to her latest album. During a recent interview with CNBC, the Korean-American musician and entrepreneur revealed that she will be dropping “several singles” this year, prior to the release of a brand-new solo album. She noted that the record had been in the works for sometime now, but had to delay plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

