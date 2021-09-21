CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey bees, Black Renaissance, Chris Stapleton; more September events

Times Herald-Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have an event to submit, email Shaniquah Gabino at sgabino@th-record.com. Award-winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will be at Bethel Woods Sept. 23. While Stapleton has written hits for various artists, he officially stepped into the limelight in 2015 with his debut album, “Traveller.” Some of his hits include “Drunkard’s Prayer,” “Whiskey and You” and the song well known for a cover, “Tennessee Whiskey.” General gates open at 5:30 p.m., the show begins at 7 p.m.

The 10th Annual Big Eddy Film Festival will return to Bethel Woods with 25 new independent films, filmmakers and special events. Enjoy the art of storytelling of independent films from around the world such as "No Ordinary Man," featuring the life of American Jazz musician Billy Tipton and "The First Step" by Van Jones. The festival takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 2. For a list of all films being screened, visit bethelwoodscenter.org/events/2021-big-eddy-film-festival-10th-anniversary.
