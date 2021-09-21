CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Resumes Battery Production in Michigan after Shutdown

DETROIT – General Motors has resumed production at two of its battery plants in Michigan following a shutdown related to fires and a product recall. GM shut down the plants in Hazel Park and Holland, Mich., in late August and has been working with battery supplier LG Chem to fix a pair of manufacturing defects. As part of the plants’ reopening LG is changing the manufacturing process and adding capacity to provide more cells as part of a replacement plan for owners of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV.

