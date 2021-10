PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is apparently no longer available to stream in China following the latest restrictions on gaming in the country. While approximately a quarter of the gaming industry's revenues stems from China, the government has increased its control over the hobby over the last couple of years. For example, there is a committee to check video games for their content to avoid addiction and prevent promotion of ideals that "undermine" Chinese society.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO