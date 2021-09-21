CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Nye County Commission sideshow continues with harassment of county manager

By John L. Smith
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not sure when the circus last came to Pahrump, but the Nye County Commission’s increasingly strange dog-and-pony show promises to continue this week. For months the commission has been obsessed far beyond the point of distraction with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s response to a coronavirus pandemic that has swept the planet and killed more than 670,000 Americans. Deriding mask wearing and the efficacy of vaccines and downplaying the grim realities of COVID-19 have become a blood sport for Commissioner Leo Blundo and some of his colleagues. Blundo’s wife, Melissa, heads the No Mask Nevada PAC, a Republican front organization that exploits mask and vaccine hesitancy with the effect of stoking fear and suspicion in the base.

Comments / 6

Linda Riggert
9d ago

your report of this is So SLANTED you have lost any creditable of this report

Reply(1)
7
NV Truth Revealed
9d ago

I have to agree with Blundo that Sutton needs to go, in fact Sutton should if been fired a long time ago. He's a sleep at the wheel and we have had much better town managers that were let go for a lot less then Sutton.

Reply
2
