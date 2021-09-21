Nye County Commission sideshow continues with harassment of county manager

I’m not sure when the circus last came to Pahrump, but the Nye County Commission’s increasingly strange dog-and-pony show promises to continue this week. For months the commission has been obsessed far beyond the point of distraction with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s response to a coronavirus pandemic that has swept the planet and killed more than 670,000 Americans. Deriding mask wearing and the efficacy of vaccines and downplaying the grim realities of COVID-19 have become a blood sport for Commissioner Leo Blundo and some of his colleagues. Blundo’s wife, Melissa, heads the No Mask Nevada PAC, a Republican front organization that exploits mask and vaccine hesitancy with the effect of stoking fear and suspicion in the base.