Are vaccine mandates constitutional?
Last week, President Biden issued executive orders requiring certain federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated. On September 14, 2021, Gov. Sisolak signed emergency regulations that require all Department of Corrections employees and certain healthcare workers to be vaccinated. As a lawyer with nearly ten years of experience practicing constitutional law at the appellate level, I’ve been repeatedly asked the same question: Are these mandates constitutional?thenevadaindependent.com
Comments / 0