CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Are vaccine mandates constitutional?

By Therese Shanks
thenevadaindependent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, President Biden issued executive orders requiring certain federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated. On September 14, 2021, Gov. Sisolak signed emergency regulations that require all Department of Corrections employees and certain healthcare workers to be vaccinated. As a lawyer with nearly ten years of experience practicing constitutional law at the appellate level, I’ve been repeatedly asked the same question: Are these mandates constitutional?

thenevadaindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Christian Soto: Constitution does not excuse anyone from public health mandates

In July of 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order demanding that federal employees and contractors had to wear masks while on the job and had to be fully vaccinated. In September of 2021, Biden promised an order that businesses with 100 or more employees would have to ensure that the workers were vaccinated and doing weekly COVID-19 testing.
U.S. POLITICS
Seattle Times

State Supreme Court oversteps on mandating vaccine

Judges are supposed to stay above the fray on public policy debates because we may need to preside over legal disputes surrounding issues presented in the public sphere, and our public statements may create the appearance that we have prejudged the issues. So, why am I stepping out on an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

With Vaccines Now Mandated For Workplaces, Will A Travel Mandate Be Next?

Many public health officials and infectious disease experts want everyone who travels domestically on planes and trains to be vaccinated. But President Biden's sweeping mandate stopped short of requiring vaccinations for travel. NPR's David Schaper reports. DAVID SCHAPER, BYLINE: As he boards a plane at Chicago's O'Hare Airport with fellow...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
KTLA

Poll finds U.S. Supreme Court approval down 40%, justices say they aren’t politicians

Three Supreme Court justices delivered the same plea in rapid succession in recent days: Don’t view justices as politicians. The justices have reason to be concerned. Recent polls show a sharp drop in approval of a court now dominated by conservatives. The call by justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Amy Coney Barrett for the public not to see court […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Legislature#State Supreme Court#Nevada Reno#Department Of Corrections#The U S Supreme Court#The Nevada Supreme Court#United Pentecostal Church#Calvary Chapel#Roman Catholic Dioceses#The Supreme Court#Fennemore#Business Litigation#Circui
The Independent

What a ‘pro-life’ doctor said at the abortion hearing today was unacceptable, medically and morally

On Thursday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee held a hearing on abortion access in the country, discussing in particular the recent six-week abortion ban enacted in Texas. Numerous individuals provided testimony, including Democratic Representative Cori Bush; Gloria Steinem; the co-founder of the Reproductive Justice Movement, Loretta Ross; We Testify abortion storyteller and Texas Equal Access Fund worker, Maleeha Aziz; Dr Ghazaleh Moayedi, a Texas OB-GYN and abortion provider; and Dr Ingrid Skop, a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.And surprise, surprise: The anti-choice doctor told a story littered with inaccuracies.It would have been easy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Texas prompts outrage by saying abortion ban ‘stimulates’ interstate commerce

In its latest defense of its stringent new anti-abortion law, Texas says the travel of desperate women seeking abortions in other states is “stimulating” interstate commerce.The argument, which infuriated women’s rights groups, came up in a court filing by Texas’ top legal officials as they fend off a lawsuit from the US government. The Department of Justice is currently suing to stop the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, and has cited its impact on interstate commerce as one reason to block it.In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, Texas said that argument doesn’t apply.“In...
POLITICS
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Army veteran dies awaiting trial for Jan. 6 Capitol storming

A St. Augustine man indicted after the Jan. 6 storming at the U.S. Capitol has died while awaiting trial on charges that included civil disorder and assaulting or resisting officers. John Steven Anderson‘s attorney told a judge in Washington about the death during a case status conference Friday, court records...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy