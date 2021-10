When it comes to accessories for your wedding day, shoes are one of the most important—whether you’re the bride or the groom. Brides definitely have a dizzying number of silhouettes and styles to choose from, but that doesn’t mean grooms don’t have options for their dress shoes. From oxfords and derbies to loafers and monk straps, the variety of footwear for men is vast and can accommodate a wide range of event formalities, dress codes, and personal tastes. These days you also don’t have to be limited to basic patent-leather, you can find something that has wearability way beyond the wedding. And if you’re the groom, what’s better than wearing a pair of shoes on your wedding day and then getting to carry those confident feelings into any and all future events when they’re on your feet?

