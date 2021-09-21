CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Comedian Gary Gulman Went From the Psych Ward to Carnegie Hall

It’s been two years since Gary Gulman released his remarkable stand-up special The Great Depresh. And despite a global pandemic that caused its own parallel mental health crisis, he says he’s really never felt better. The 51-year-old comedian is currently touring two new hours of material, one of which will land him at Carnegie Hall in November, less than five years after he walked out of a psychiatric ward.

Daily Beast

Why Gary Gulman Was So ‘Miserable’ on Dane Cook’s ‘Tourgasm’

When I remind Gary Gulman on this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast that this year marks the 15th anniversary of Dane Cook’s Tourgasm reality show, which first aired on HBO in 2006, the comedian replies, “I hadn’t thought about that. Wow. Are they celebrating it in any way?”
