VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – The following is a news release from the City County Health District office in Valley City. “Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus and the seasonal influenza (most often called “flu”) is caused by infection with one of the many influenza viruses that spread annually among people. The COVID-19 virus seems to spread more easily than the flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. The signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 virus tend to take longer to appear and can be contagious for longer when compared with the signs and symptoms of the flu.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO