Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for kids ages 5-11. Will parents buy in?
By Sarah Mervosh, Dana Goldstein, The New York Times Company
9 days ago
With Pfizer-BioNTech’s announcement Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine had been shown to be safe and effective in low doses in children ages 5 to 11, a major question looms: How many parents will have it given to their children?. If authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine could...
Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 96 percent of school districts are now offering full-time, in-person instruction. Stakeholders, including the two national teachers unions, are on board with vaccine mandates for school employees. So after more than a year of […]
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
This news comes on the heels of Pfizer's first vaccine trials for this age group. There is hope for a COVID-19 vaccine for young children as they head back to school. According to study results released this morning, Pfizer and BioNTech have announced positive results following COVID-19 vaccine trials in children aged 5-11. The vaccine was “safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses” and administered in two doses, 21 days apart.
The current evidence on Covid-19 vaccines does not appear to support a need for booster shots in the general public right now, according to an international group of vaccine scientists, including some from the US Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization. "Current evidence does not, therefore, appear...
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Over 250,000 children nationwide were infected with COVID-19 the week before Labor Day. The impetuous push of students into live classrooms (especially without vaccine mandates and mask and distancing requirements) has resulted in a vast increase of hospitalizations and deaths of children. There should not be political controversy over the...
DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees.
He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.
“What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
If you’re 12 or older, then you have the option of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what about those from five to 11?. “Twenty six percent of cases are now in pediatric patients, so I am hopeful that with the rollout of this vaccine we are going to see a great improvement in those numbers,” said pediatrician Dr. Kristen Day.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection.
Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.”
After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods.
The National Institutes of Health has...
After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
300 participants were tested during a trial of the Pfizer booster shot and the FDA has shared the results. The most common side effects were fatigue at 63.7%, headaches at 48.4%, and muscle pain at 39.1%. Pfizer states that the side effects were mild to moderate and that 44 participants...
United Airlines’ employees who are granted exemptions to a company vaccinate mandate for religious reasons will be put on temporary unpaid leave starting next month, the airline told staff Wednesday, citing the recent rise in Covid cases. The airline last month said its 67,000-person U.S. workforce must be vaccinated against...
BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers are strongly urging doctors to stop prescribing a drug that once held hope in treating patients with COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine can be used safely to treat conditions like Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Early on, there was hope that it could help treat patients with COVID-19, but the evidence just hasn’t panned out.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has some simple advice about getting your flu shot — get it now. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN on Monday that there’s no time to wait when it comes to the flu vaccine. “What you should do is...
Not all COVID ICU patients at CMC are unvaccinated. That’s a first. Until now all ICU patients were reportedly unvaccinated. Currently, CMC reports 90 percent of the ICU patients are unvaccinated – and 82 percent of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. Medical professionals nationwide are still begging everyone to get vaccinated and that message is still being met with resistance from a significant portion of the population.
