Breitbart Wants Its Followers to Get Vaxxed to Own the Libs
Fox News pundits are still pushing vaccine disinformation, but not all right-wing media organizations are created equal when it comes to messaging. According to Will Sommer and Swin Suebsaeng—Daily Beast reporters and hosts of the Fever Dreams podcast, which covers all things right wing—at least one conservative digital outlet seems to have switched from being totally anti-vaccine and anti-mask to using inventive strategies to get followers vaccinated.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 3