Breitbart Wants Its Followers to Get Vaxxed to Own the Libs

 9 days ago
Fox News pundits are still pushing vaccine disinformation, but not all right-wing media organizations are created equal when it comes to messaging. According to Will Sommer and Swin Suebsaeng—Daily Beast reporters and hosts of the Fever Dreams podcast, which covers all things right wing—at least one conservative digital outlet seems to have switched from being totally anti-vaccine and anti-mask to using inventive strategies to get followers vaccinated.

The Independent

Fox News contributor under fire for calling Gabby Petito a ‘huge distraction’

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo has come under fire for calling the Gabby Petito case a “huge distraction” from political matters.A clip of Mr Arroyo speaking on Fox News was uploaded by TikToker Morgan S’more on Sunday and has since gone viral. In the video, Mr Arroyo seems to claim that the media was giving more attention to Petito’s case than other matters. “With all that’s happening in the world, what’s happening in our southern border and abroad and at home, I think this entire story is a huge distraction, forgive me,” Mr Arroyo said, according to the Daily Dot.“This...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members. The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Audit Backers Turn on Each Other After Recount Flop

Supporters of Republicans’ controversial “audit” of 2020 presidential election ballots have turned on each other after the partisan investigation failed to find proof of election malfeasance, with disaffected backers even circulating a fabricated rival report they claim shows interference by the “deep state.”. The audit report landed with a thud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

