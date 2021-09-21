Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Six-Day Hiatus—'I Couldn't Stay Away'

Britney Spears has reactivated her Instagram account—just six days after announcing that she was taking a social media break .

The pop superstar, 39, had initially sparked concern among fans last Tuesday, when her account on the image-sharing platform suddenly vanished.

Hours later, she took to Twitter to assure her army of followers that all was well, as she wrote: "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon."

Indeed, on her return to Instagram on Monday, Spears revealed that she had enjoyed a California desert getaway with actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari, to whom she became engaged earlier this month.

Posting two photos of herself posing in a floral embroidered top, the singer shared in an accompanying caption: "Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s*** ... FIANCÉ ... I still can't believe it !!!!"

Addressing her rapid return to social media, the "Toxic" hitmaker added: "I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already 💍😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions 💁🏼‍♀️😉🌹!!!!!"

And it was almost as though Spears had never left with her subsequent uploads, both of which featured her dancing inside her palatial Los Angeles abode.

After breaking out her moves to Billie Eilish's track "bad guy," the star uploaded a clip of herself writhing and twirling to Lenny Kravitz's classic hit "Are You Gonna Go My Way" (after getting through some house chores, no less).

She captioned the video: "Sorry I like long hair to twirl ... so this is me after vacuuming my living room with this bomb 💣 new glade Hawaiian 🌺 breeze carpet cleaner !!!!! Holy hell it's great .... my living room smells 👌👌👌 so nice to WAKE UP to !!!!!

"This song by Lenny Kravitz is a fun one to dance to ... of course my favorite lyric is I WAS BORN !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL and don't forget to stay grateful and say your prayers folks 🙏🏻✨ !!!!!

"Pssss my red dye came out in the shower 🚿 and it looked like a crime scene 😬👻🩸!!!! Pssss ok ... I'm taking myself very seriously in this dance 💃😹😜🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😹😳 !!!!!!!"

One day before her Instagram account was deactivated, Spears discussed being "controlled by someone else" during her 13-year conservatorship.

Several weeks after Spears testified about her experience under the controversial court agreement, her father Jamie Spears filed a petition to step down as her conservator , after overseeing her personal and professional affairs since 2008.

Addressing the controversy, Britney Spears shared a text post on Instagram entitled "Infusing education with heart," after posting a portion of it days earlier.

She captioned the post: "I had to repost this so you can see the whole article 📰 !!!!! Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else ...

"I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No ... you're not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!!

"I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!! Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys f****** kick ass 💪🏼 !!!!! Love you so much and God bless 💕✨🌹!!!!"

A part of the excerpt read: "We need children growing up trusting their inner authority rather than blindly granting power to external authorities of information.

"We need empowered teens and adults with a strong internal locus of control willing to image and create new life-giving products and systems, rather than having a habitual external locus of control that weakens them and their creativity over time, and causes anxiety and depression."

While Spears' father is stepping down from the conservatorship, Jodi Montgomery continues to oversee her personal decisions under the agreement.

The next hearing on the matter, to take place at Los Angeles Superior Court, is scheduled for September 29.