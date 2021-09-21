CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Energy price cap should ‘remain in place’, Ofgem and business secretary insist

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QS6qV_0c2u2KTP00

The government and energy companies have agreed that an energy price cap should “remain in place” during crisis talks to find a solution to surging gas costs.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a meeting with the industry before announcing to the Commons that ministers would not be bailing out energy firms and that the energy price cap would be “staying”.

In a joint statement issued late on Monday evening, Mr Kwarteng and Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley confirmed they had taken a unified position over the price ceiling continuing.

“Central to any next steps is our clear and agreed position that the energy price cap will remain in place,” they said.

Mr Kwarteng had earlier told MPs the cap saves 15 million households up to £100 a year, adding: “It’s not going anywhere.”

The energy price cap, following a review in August, is already set to rise. From October 1, those on default tariffs paying by direct debit face an increase of £139, rising from £1,138 to £1,277.

Prepayment customers will see a higher increase of £153, taking their annual bill from £1,156 to £1,309, according to Ofgem data.

Research from the Resolution Foundation has warned that this price hike combined with the planned £20 cut to Universal Credit payments will cause a “cost of living crunch” for lower income families.

The uplift in Universal Credit payments is scheduled to end on 6 October. Downing Street has previously said the cut will go ahead.

The crisis has been sparked by surging wholesale gas prices which have increased by 250 per cent since January.

The rise in prices has been blamed on multiple factors, including a cold winter which left stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a reduction in supplies from Russia.

Addressing MPs, Cabinet minister Mr Kwarteng said there needed to be an acceptance that gas prices “could be high for longer than people anticipate”.

But he called fears of a three-day working week “alarmist”, adding: “There is absolutely no question of the lights going out or people being unable to heat their homes.”

Energy suppliers are understood to be privately talking to the Government about backing loans or a “bad bank”’ style solution to a potential collapse in dozens of energy companies.

The hike has caused fresh problems for supermarkets already dealing with a lorry driver shortage as warnings emerged about the potential for shortages on the shelves as the knock-on effect of the gas price rise ripples through the economy.

Producers have warned that supplies of meat, poultry and fizzy drinks could all be hit due to a shortage of carbon dioxide.

It follows the shutting down of two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire - which produce CO2 as a by-product - with the owners citing the increase in gas prices.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Public would support government scheme to help homes scrap fossil fuel boilers, poll finds

Most Britons would support a government scheme to help households adopt low-carbon heating, such as by switching from gas boilers to heat pumps, a poll finds.A survey shared with The Independent found that 70 per cent of people would back an official grant scheme to enable people to replace their fossil fuel boilers with low-carbon heat pumps. Only 8 per cent would oppose such a scheme.And 58 per cent of people would support a scheme to offer free heat pumps to low-income households, according to the Opinium poll of 2,000 people commissioned by the climate charity Possible.Britain’s homes currently...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Petrol shortage – live: Fuel crisis ‘easing,’ say retailers amid Christmas supply concerns and tankers on road

Britain’s largest collective of petrol stations has said the fuel crisis is “easing”, echoing assurances made by Boris Johnson on Tuesday and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents two-thirds of UK filling stations, said forecourts across the UK were continuing to take deliveries – with just 27 per cent of its members reporting being out of fuel on Wednesday, down from 37 per cent yesterday.“We are expecting to see the easing continue over the next 24 hours,” PRA’s executive director Gordon Balmer said, while urging members of the public to refrain from “verbally and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is going off grid the answer to the energy crisis?

In case you really hadn’t noticed we’re in the middle of an energy crisis. Millions of households are bracing themselves for energy price hikes, as Ofgem’s price cap increases at the end of this week.Several smaller energy firms have already gone bust and there are warnings of stock shortages at the supermarkets after wholesale energy prices shoot up by 250 per cent.There are many reasons for the energy crisis, from a surge in global demand to electricity supply issues.However, it’s also worth looking at the fact that the UK is one of the most gas-dependent countries in Europe. It also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ofgem#Energy Companies#Supermarkets#Commons#The Resolution Foundation#Universal Credit#Cabinet#Bad Bank
The Independent

Customers face £30-a-month price hike when energy companies go bust

Consumers who are moved to a new energy firm after their supplier goes out of business stand to pay almost £30 a month more, Citizens Advice has found.The energy watchdog warns people will face “desperate choices” this winter after finding that customers of the five largest failed suppliers are set to pay £6.70 more a week when moved on to the default tariffs of a replacement firm.The energy price cap is due to rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters on October 1.We’re particularly worried about those who’ll face desperate choices this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades

As the world's nations prepare to gather for another climate summit next month in Glasgow the OPEC oil cartel is reminding that, in their view, crude will continue to be the leading source of energy for decades, especially as the world's less-wealthy countries seek higher growth and standards of living.OPEC says that more electric vehicles on the road and the push for alternative and renewable energy will indeed usher in an era of declining demand for oil in rich countries. But the energy needs of expanding economies in other parts of world will still leave oil as the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy regulator Ofgem says gas crisis not its fault

The head of Ofgem has rejected claims from the industry the current energy crisis represents a failure to adequately regulate the market. Six suppliers have gone bust recently, leaving about 1.5 million customers facing higher bills, with more firms expected to fold. Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley, told the BBC: "No-one...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government in discussions over rise in energy price cap, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government is holding talks with energy regulator Ofgem about whether a cap on gas and electricity prices for consumers may have to go up, a junior minister has said.The energy price cap imposes limits on costs for 11 million people on default tariffs – but struggling energy firms want it scrapped so they can pass on higher gas prices to customers.“We’ve had lots of conversations ... with companies themselves, with Ofgem, in reviewing that price cap we clearly want to protect customers,” business minister Paul Scully told Sky News on Thursday.Although the government has resisted calls to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

Energy transition comes with huge price tag -Italy business leader

ROME (Reuters) – Energy transition could cost Italy in excess of 650 billion euros ($760 billion) over the next decade and the government must do more to help businesses bear the cost, the head of the employers’ federation said on Thursday. “The national recovery plan provides only 6% of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

264K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy