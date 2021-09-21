CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rio Ferdinand denies rift with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and urges Manchester United manager to call him

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9EQk_0c2u2EB300

Rio Ferdinand has denied reports of a rift with his former Manchester United teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer .

Ferdinand has at times criticised the Norwegian, now in charge at Old Trafford, but says he has “no beef” with anyone at the club.

Solskjaer had accused Ferdinand of commenting on matters on which he didn’t “really know” after the former centre half labelled Phil Jones as a “waste of time”.

“Ole’s come for me the other day in the paper!” Ferdinand said on the latest Vibe with Five on Youtube. “He came for me, I can’t believe it!

“When I see Ole, I’m going to give him a big hug. I’m going to shake his hand and say: ‘it’s all love, I love you, man!’

“I’m his biggest fan. Ole’s at the wheel, it wasn’t happening until I said it. I’ve got no beef, I’ve got no beef with anyone at Man United.

“Some stuff is said in the heat of the moment, and you get things wrong here and there. It’s a phone call, man - just call me.”

Manchester United are level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea after a strong start to the new league season.

They survived a tricky test at West Ham on Sunday after Mark Noble missed from the penalty spot with virtually the final kick.

However Solskjaer’s side began their Champions League campaign poorly, slipping to a surprise defeat to Young Boys.

Ferdinand understands why Solskjaer reacted to his comments in such a manner.

“I understand it, because [Solskjaer]’s under pressure, it’s big pressure,” Ferdinand continued. “There are people throwing questions at you and you react in the heat of the moment, I get it.

“At the end of the day, I think they know deep down that there’s no malice in me. They’ve all shared a dressing room with me, they know what I’m like. If I’m wrong, I’ll hold my hands up, like I did last week with Phil Jones.”

Rio Ferdinand
Mark Noble
The Independent

