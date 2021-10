Earlier this year, one of New York City’s ritziest three-Michelin-Star restaurants announced its menu would become entirely plant-based. Eleven Madison Park’s chef and owner Daniel Humm said at the time, “The current food system is simply not sustainable, in so many ways.” The change has come at a price almost as hefty as its $335 tasting menu, according to New York Times reviewer Pete Wells, who wrote in a brutal review that Eleven Madison’s beet, among other unsavory morsels, “tastes like Lemon Pledge and smells like a burning joint.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO