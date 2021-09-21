CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Apollo, PA

Family escapes burning home in North Apollo

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIte7_0c2u1nuZ00
North Apollo fire - WPXI A family escaped their burning home late Monday night in North Apollo. (9/20/21) (WPXI/WPXI)

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A family escaped their burning home late Monday night in North Apollo.

Eight fire companies responded to the fire, which broke out just before 11 p.m. on Wysocki Avenue, officials said. It took firefighters about two hours to put it out.

We’re showing you what we saw at the scene -- on Channel 11 Morning News, on TV and in our streaming apps.

An adult and two children lived in the home with their dog, officials said. They were able to get out safely after smelling smoke.

In the aftermath of the fire, windows could be seen burned out and there was a lot of debris on the roof of the porch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man wanted for shooting pregnant girlfriend in Wilkinsburg arrested in Westmoreland County

A man wanted in connection with shooting his pregnant girlfriend earlier this month was arrested Thursday by Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies in Westmoreland County. Andrai Russell, 20, from the Windgap neighborhood of Pittsburgh, was arrested at the Sandalwood Apartments in Allegheny Township around 1:30 p.m. He was arrested without incident, police said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Apollo, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
North Apollo, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missouri man arrested after drugs appear in social media sales post

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — If you’re going to sell something on social media and are posting a photograph, it’s a good idea not to include illegal drugs in the picture. A Missouri man is accused of drug possession after authorities were alerted to a photo on a Facebook Marketplace page, KFVS reported. The photograph showed a catalytic converter for sale, but what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in a bag was also in the posted image, according to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
56K+
Followers
70K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy