Family escapes burning home in North Apollo

A family escaped their burning home late Monday night in North Apollo. (9/20/21)

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A family escaped their burning home late Monday night in North Apollo.

Eight fire companies responded to the fire, which broke out just before 11 p.m. on Wysocki Avenue, officials said. It took firefighters about two hours to put it out.

An adult and two children lived in the home with their dog, officials said. They were able to get out safely after smelling smoke.

In the aftermath of the fire, windows could be seen burned out and there was a lot of debris on the roof of the porch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

