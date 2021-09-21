San Antonio food truck builder Cruising Kitchens expands on East Side with ghost kitchens
The coronavirus pandemic is propelling the rise of ghost kitchens — kitchens designed to handle food-delivery orders — and one San Antonio company is a big beneficiary. At facilities near the airport, Cruising Kitchens designs and builds custom food trucks for clients that range from mom-and-pop enterprises, to companies such as Walmart and Whataburger, to nonprofits like Steph and Ayesha Curry’s charitable foundation, which is called Eat. Learn. Play.www.mysanantonio.com
