CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iOS 15 Update: Why Isn't the Screen Share Setting on FaceTime Working?

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The iOS 15 update brings a number of changes for iPhone users, but many are wondering where the "screen share" button can be found in FaceTime. Here is all you need to know.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Mysterious male voice heard by Google Maps users

Imagine you’re driving down a dark road with only your Google Maps app guiding you. You chose the female English voice for the navigation when suddenly out of the blue a deep, male voice starts giving you directions without you changing anything. Well, apparently this is what’s happening to some users of the navigation app, whether they’re on iOS or Android. The Google Maps Twitter account has said they’re working on a fix so hopefully, this slightly nightmarish experience will soon be over.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The iPhone 13 means the end to cheap screen repairs

If you are the proud (despite the bugs) owner of a new iPhone 13, then you better take care of it. Because if you break the display, your only course for a repair will be Apple or an Apple-authorized repair center. Why is that?. It seems that Apple has tied...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facetime#Ios#Facetime Working#California Streaming#Apple Support Twitter#Apple News
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

This new iOS 15 FaceTime feature fixes a super annoying problem

This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's latest operating system, iOS 15, will arrive on Monday, with a number of new features specifically for the tech giant's popular video chat platform, FaceTime. (Here's how to download iOS 15 when it launches.) Along with portrait mode, spatial audio and the ability to schedule calls in advance, and invite those with Android and Windows devices to join FaceTime calls from their browsers, Apple also finally added a grid view.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iOS 15 update arrives on Monday, but here's why you might wait to install it

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The next version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 15, will arrive on Monday, Sept. 20. (Here's how you'll download and install iOS 15 when it appears.) Apple revealed the date during a launch event earlier this week, at which the tech giant also unveiled the iPhone 13, new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

Discord Screen Share Audio not working on Windows 11/10

The Discord Screen Sharing feature allows users to share their screens with their friends. PC gamers can share the games as well as other applications on their Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers. Some Discord users have been reporting issues of Discord Screen Share Audio not working. In this post, we provide the most suitable solutions to this issue.
COMPUTERS
CNET

With iOS 15, you can finally FaceTime between Android and iPhone. Here's how

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Non-Apple people have a reason to celebrate: The days when you needed an iPhone, iPad or Mac to join a FaceTime video call are all but over. In a move widely seen as Apple's answer to Zoom video calls, the software giant has made it possible for people who have Android phones and Windows laptops to hop on FaceTime calls -- no iPhone required.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15's now available: How to use FaceTime on Android, Focus mode and more

Apple's new iOS 15 operating system is now available, bringing new features and capabilities to every iPhone from 2015's iPhone 6S all the way through to 2021's iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 in early June, revealing features like being able to have a FaceTime call with someone on Android or Windows and a new Focus mode. Other features, like SharePlay, which lets you hold movie watching or music listening parties over a FaceTime call, were revealed but need more time before they come to the public release.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15's best features: Focus mode transforms while FaceTime reinvents

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Whether you're getting Apple's new iPhone 13 or holding onto a 6-year-old iPhone 6S, iOS 15 will be available to download to your phone starting Monday, Sept. 20. The new version of iOS has been in public beta for months undergoing a variety of tweaks leading to the final release. I've been testing iOS 15's new features, and everything from bigger additions like FaceTime call web links for friends on Android and Windows to smaller changes like pinning conversations to the top of the Messages app has improved my iPhone without disrupting my daily status quo.
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

Don’t want to upgrade to iOS 15? You can still get new security updates while staying on iOS 14.

Apple finally released iOS 15 to the public, bringing upgrades to FaceTime, Photos, Safari, Photos, Weather, and more listed here. Some users might not be ready for the new version yet, as it can be a drastic change to what they are used to. For those people, Apple is giving the option of either updating to iOS 15 or staying on iOS 14 while still receiving security updates.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPad's new zooming-video feature for Zoom and FaceTime: How it works, how to turn it off

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. One well-known thing about iPads: They're used for Zooms and video chats all the time, but their front-facing cameras aren't ideally placed. Apple's newest iPad Mini and entry-level iPad are able to help with the awkwardness, somewhat: Center Stage is a digital zooming tool built into the latest iPad's wider-angle cameras to automatically keep your face (and your family's) in frame.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

How to Enable Portrait Mode Effect During FaceTime Call in iOS 15

You can blur out the background and enable portrait mode effect during a FaceTime call in iOS 15 and iPadOS, here's how you can enable it. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Lets You Enable Portrait Mode Effect During FaceTime Video Call - How to Enable it Right Now. While FaceTime...
CELL PHONES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
584K+
Followers
62K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy