Virginians Will Be Able to Register and Vote on the Same Day Next Year
Same-day voter registration is coming to Virginia. But, not until next year. Polls are open across Virginia for early voting, but that's only for people who have registered to vote. For now, new voters who fill out a registration to vote will have to wait five days before they’re able to cast a ballot, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Next year, though, voters will be able to register and vote on the same day.www.wvtf.org
Comments / 3