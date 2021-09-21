CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginians Will Be Able to Register and Vote on the Same Day Next Year

By RADIO IQ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSame-day voter registration is coming to Virginia. But, not until next year. Polls are open across Virginia for early voting, but that's only for people who have registered to vote. For now, new voters who fill out a registration to vote will have to wait five days before they’re able to cast a ballot, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Next year, though, voters will be able to register and vote on the same day.

Comments / 3

Dundar
9d ago

Great more ways to cheat next year. Maybe we can get rid of ID requirements and place drop boxes everywhere also make it easy to request ballots and have no custody of the ballots. Don’t see any problems here nope not one. I guess you can say we have entered the new VA and it’s close to Stalin’s vision. “It doesn’t matter who votes, just who counts the votes”

6
Albert Parker
8d ago

It's no end to it is there? And to think Virginia was very instrumental in forming this once great Republic. Now she's a major part of her downfall.

3
