NFL Week 2 betting roundup: Ravens' comeback over Chiefs costs bettor $572K payday
Late in the third quarter of Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game, one bettor at BetMGM thought a huge payday was coming their way. The bettor put down a whopping $250,000 on a two-leg parlay in the game and needed the Chiefs -4 and the over 53.5 points. The over hit when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a 46-yard touchdown with 6:50 left in the third, making the score 35-24.www.chatsports.com
