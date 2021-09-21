Claritas Projects Hispanic Consumers Will Account for 67% of Total U.S. Population Growth in the Next Five Years
Brand new Claritas report celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by showing marketers how to engage consumers in the fast-growing Hispanic market. Claritas, LLC®, a marketing leader that helps companies find and win their best customers, today unveiled a new report in its New American Mainstream series, called The 2021 Hispanic Market Report. The report offers marketers unique insight into how to appeal to Hispanic American consumers, the nation’s fastest-growing multicultural subset.martechseries.com
