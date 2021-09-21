CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claritas Projects Hispanic Consumers Will Account for 67% of Total U.S. Population Growth in the Next Five Years

Cover picture for the articleBrand new Claritas report celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by showing marketers how to engage consumers in the fast-growing Hispanic market. Claritas, LLC®, a marketing leader that helps companies find and win their best customers, today unveiled a new report in its New American Mainstream series, called The 2021 Hispanic Market Report. The report offers marketers unique insight into how to appeal to Hispanic American consumers, the nation’s fastest-growing multicultural subset.

Bolstered by a Political Year and the Economy, BIA Forecasts Local Broadcast TV Ad Revenues to Increase By 26.5 Percent in 2022

BIA Advisory Services estimates the local broadcast TV industry in 2022 will generate $21 billion in advertising revenue, with $19.3 billion in over-the-air (OTA) revenue and $1.7 billion in digital. This estimate indicates an increase of 26.5 percent over 2021 for the industry. Previewing the new forecast today in an address before the TVB Forward Conference, Tom Buono, founder and chief executive officer of BIA Advisory Services, explained drivers behind the forecast that include a long and significant political advertising season, growth in TV’s digital advertising opportunities, and positive economic signs for key verticals.
Growth at U.S. services, factories stumbles to one-year low

A measure of activity at U.S. service providers and manufacturers in September grew at the slowest pace in a year, restrained by nagging supply-chain and labor challenges as well as the delta variant. The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at service providers and manufacturers dropped to 54.5...
U.S. Mortgage Insurers: Hispanic Population Key Component Of Homeownership Growth

The U.S. Mortgage Insurers published a report highlighting how the Hispanic population growth is helping to drive the homeownership market. As we enter Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Mortgage Insurers outlined how the Hispanic population has been a major contributor to homeownership growth in the U.S. That's not all, the findings from the USMI survey also revealed that the demographic is poised to be a leading driver in the segment for the next four decades.
Population Migration Is Fueling Economic Growth

Before the pandemic, people and economic growth were concentrated in global gateway cities. It was putting a strain on resources and creating crisis-level housing affordability challenges. “We had all of the economic growth and population congregating in global gateway cities, and the cost of housing was so high. That was...
Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
Santa Clarita Receives Investment Policy Award For 27th Consecutive Year

For the 27th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy. The City is being recognized for its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Investment Policy due to its success in developing a comprehensive written investment policy.
Fraud Prevention Strategies are Imperative Amid Rising eCommerce Transactions

Online spending is rising, with over 2 billion people buying products or services online. Frost & Sullivan found that eCommerce in the United States (US) is projected to reach $700 billion by 2023. The risk of fraudulent activities in eCommerce propels merchants to seek fraud prevention strategies in-house or in collaboration with external parties.
ADB head sees China resuming moderate growth next year

TOKYO (Reuters) - China is likely to resume moderate growth from 2022, Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa said on Tuesday, adding that mounting debt and structural woes were likely to weigh on its economy. “From 2022 onward, China will tread a moderate long-term growth trend. It won’t return to...
Tampa's Hispanic population booms

44.2% - Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater. Why it matters: The national population is changing, and the rapidly growing and more dispersed Latino populations come with important implications for U.S. politics. While Democrats have typically enjoyed strong support among Latinos, there are signs some may be skewing Republican. Counties with the highest Latino...
Doctor who claims that there's a significant uptick in cancers in vaccinated people offers no supported evidence

An article published on LifeSite News, a site started by a Canadian national "pro-life" organization, says that an Idaho doctor is seeing a "massive ‘uptick’ in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been vaccinated." The doctor is Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab. Dr. Cole provides no evidence or data to back this claim.
