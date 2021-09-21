Claritas Projects Hispanic Consumers Will Account for 67% of Total U.S. Population Growth in the Next Five Years

The U.S. Mortgage Insurers published a report highlighting how the Hispanic population growth is helping to drive the homeownership market. As we enter Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Mortgage Insurers outlined how the Hispanic population has been a major contributor to homeownership growth in the U.S. That's not all, the findings from the USMI survey also revealed that the demographic is poised to be a leading driver in the segment for the next four decades.

