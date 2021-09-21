CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

DAR promotes Constitution Week

Courier-Express
 9 days ago

DuBOIS — The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), DuBois/Susquehanna Chapter, is celebrating Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, according to chapter Regent Elaine Knarr. There are two documents of paramount importance to American history — the Declaration of Independence, which forged the national identity and the U.S. Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today, said Knarr.

