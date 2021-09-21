Justice has a plan: New ‘Save Our Care’ program to reimburse state’s overrun hospitals
CHARLESTON — A new state plan is in place to help handle a “crisis” situation with hospitals and long-term care facilities that could lead to rationing health care. “We have to move and move right now,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing. “The bottom line is, our hospitals are on the verge of being overrun. We could wake up to a situation where we are basically rationing care … we are at a crisis.”www.bdtonline.com
