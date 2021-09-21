CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

First Alert Forecast: Periods of Rain, Heavy at Times

By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
WNDU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A cold front moving through during the morning will bring period of rain along with a few thunderstorms to Michiana. Lots more moisture will follow this front into the area throughout the day. Periods of rain, heavy at times, continue into the evening. Rainfall could create ponding on roadways, drive safely! Highs on 71 degrees occur early in the day and drop into the middle 60s by the afternoon. It remains breezy. High of 71.

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Wndu#Daily Climate Report

Comments / 0

Community Policy