First Alert Forecast: Periods of Rain, Heavy at Times

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A cold front moving through during the morning will bring period of rain along with a few thunderstorms to Michiana. Lots more moisture will follow this front into the area throughout the day. Periods of rain, heavy at times, continue into the evening. Rainfall could create ponding on roadways, drive safely! Highs on 71 degrees occur early in the day and drop into the middle 60s by the afternoon. It remains breezy. High of 71.