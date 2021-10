Rye Boys Varsity Football left the Tappan Zee Dutchmen in the oven Friday night, cooking up its third victory in as many games. The final score was Rye 41, Tappan Zee 12. “Overall we got a lot of players that had an opportunity to play,” said Rye Boys Varsity Football Coach Dino Garr. “Caden had a terrific game as he always does. Own had a super game in terms of throwing the ball and running the ball.”

RYE, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO