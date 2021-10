By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,892 new coronavirus cases and 77 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,429,940 cases and 29,400 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,795 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 694 in ICUs. The state says 12,756,615 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,202,637 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO